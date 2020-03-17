Utility worker shot in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A utility worker was shot in the neck in Roselawn Tuesday afternoon, according to CPD.
The shooting reportedly occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. on Sparkle Drive near Glen Orchard Drive.
The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, CPD Lt. Mark Hunley said, and he is in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police say there is no connection between this shooting and a shooting that occurred in an apartment complex on Reading Road around the same time.
