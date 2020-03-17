Watching steady rain and thunder possible for Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Partly cloudy skies by afternoon with a high near 56 degrees.
Look for temperatures in the low 60′s by Wednesday afternoon, with rain and even thunder after 4pm on Wednesday. A stronger system will drive warmer air into the 60′s tomorrow and by Friday many areas will reach 70 degrees.
Spring begins at 11:49 pm EDT Thursday making Friday the first full day of spring. Rain and thunder chances will remain Thursday and on Friday afternoon and evening.
Frosty mornings and cool to chilly afternoons return for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be colder but it will look much nicer with plenty of sunshine both days.
