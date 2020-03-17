West Side woman self-quarantining: ‘I should be tested’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A West Side mother is under self-quarantine after she went to Mercy Health West on Tuesday.
The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX19 NOW she does not know if she has the coronavirus because the hospital staff did not test her for it.
“I want to know if I do have the virus, and I was kinda pretty upset about it because I’m really, really, really sick, and if you feel like I need to self quarantine and not go to work, then I should be tested,” the woman said.
According to the woman, hospital staff told her she did not fit the criteria to be tested.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Mercy Health for comment. A spokesperson told us: “The hospital follows the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommendations.”
The recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health can be found on the Center for Disease Control’s website.
According to the website, this is the criteria for screening someone:
- Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 in order to inform decisions related to infection control.
- Other symptomatic individuals such as, older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease).
- Any persons including healthcare personnel, who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas (see below) within 14 days of their symptom onset.
Because the woman is only 43, she does not fit the screening criteria.
“I think it’s probably the worst illness I’ve ever had,” said the woman, who works at a nursing home.
She adds there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at her work.
“I woke up this morning with a 102.8 fever. Horrible cough, really bad headache, bad body aches,” she said. “It wasn’t like a normal cold where you get it a little at a time. It just hit me out of nowhere.”
The woman said she called ahead at Mercy Health West. Within 15 minutes of her arrival, she says hospital staff did a chest x-ray, an EKG, a flu test and took a urine sample.
The flu test came back negative. That’s when, according to the woman, the nurse advised her to self-quarantine. The woman says the nurse told her she had symptoms of the virus but she was not screened. The woman says the nurse wrote her a note to stay home for work for five weeks.
The woman claims this is the worst cough and body aches she’s ever experienced and that she’s had both bronchitis and phenomena before.
According to the woman, the hospital staff told her not to return unless she can’t breathe and that her family should self-quarantine as well, if they are showing symptoms.
Her family is choosing to self-quarantine regardless.
