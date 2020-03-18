Beshear: First confirmed case of coronavirus in Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily 5 p.m. update on the virus in the state.
A 66-year-old woman in Kenton County has the virus, Beshear said.
The woman is in isolation at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, according to a release from the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
The patient was admitted to the hospital Tuesday.
Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, NKYHD Director of Health, says there is no reason to panic.
“We have been planning for the possibility of cases here in Northern Kentucky," Saddler said. "All of us must do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by frequently washing our hands; avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with ill people; covering coughs and sneezes properly; and staying home when we are sick.”
Additionally, Beshear said a Montgomery County patient has recovered and is out of the hospital, the second patient to recover and be discharged in the state since the virus’s outbreak.
Beshear also announced an 8-month-old infant in Kentucky has the virus.
The infant is in Jefferson County, Beshear said, and is “doing ok.”
Beshear stressed it is rare for the virus to require hospitalization in children and infants.
Kentucky’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 34 as of Wednesday, up eight from Tuesday.
The new cases comprise the Kenton County case, a case in Fayette County, a case in Warren county, a case in Clark County, the Jefferson County infant, another Jefferson County patient and an 88-year-old woman in Bourbon County.
