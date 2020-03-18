Indiana resident confirmed to have coronavirus at hospital in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford has one confirmed case of coronavirus, TriHealth officials said Wednesday.
“Regarding your question about the person who tested positive at McCullough-Hyde in Oxford. The person was tested last week and returned home to Indiana to self-quarantine after the test," wrote Rob Whitehouse, a TriHealth spokesman, in an email to FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.
“The test returned positive, and we reported it immediately to the Butler County Department of Health, which is publicly reporting the number of cases. The person is not in the hospital or in Oxford. The person remains at home in Indiana.”
We asked Miami University if the person was a student and were told by a spokeswoman: “No, I cannot confirm this. We have no information on the case.”
She sent us a copy of a weekly update letter sent out Monday from TriHealth President and CEO Mark Clement that reads in part:
“As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic intensifies with cases now confirmed in our own community, including the first confirmed positive case at TriHealth’s McCullough-Hyde Hospital, I want to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of our team members, physicians, patients, and the community at large remains our highest priority! We ARE and WILL CONTINUE to be FULLY PREPARED to elevate our response to the expected increase in confirmed cases in our own community in the coming days and weeks – and you will continue to be FULLY SUPPORTED and WELL INFORMED every step of the way!”
It was not immediately clear if this case is a new one for Butler County or one of the existing six in the county out of a total of 67 confirmed cases in the state.
The only other Ohio county with more cases of confirmed coronavirus than Butler County right now is Cuyahoga, which has 31, the latest state figures show.
Butler County health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday it has received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2) and Marion (2) counties, according to the state’s website.
The full list of counties with cases is included in the dashboard, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence.
