Indiana resident confirmed to have coronavirus at hospital in Oxford

“As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic intensifies with cases now confirmed in our own community, including the first confirmed positive case at TriHealth’s McCullough-Hyde Hospital, I want to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of our team members, physicians, patients, and the community at large remains our highest priority! We ARE and WILL CONTINUE to be FULLY PREPARED to elevate our response to the expected increase in confirmed cases in our own community in the coming days and weeks – and you will continue to be FULLY SUPPORTED and WELL INFORMED every step of the way!”