Coronavirus cases in Butler County up to 8

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Health District says there are now eight positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
Last week, four family members tested positive for COVID-19 after they were initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital.
According to Erin Smiley, public information officer for the health district, two of the new cases are based on those original cases. They are related to the family.
The health district is following 32 people have come in contact with the confirmed initial cases.
Smiley says they are self-monitoring and are being contacted once a day by the health district.
The health district did not give the age range for the eight cases and said currently none of the cases are in the hospital.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and the health commissioner will do a Facebook update on Thursday.
