COVID-19 preparations made at Clermont County animal shelter

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County animal shelter is encouraging pet owners to stay informed on how COVID-19 impacts the animal population.
The main focus of the shelter is to reduce the overall number of animals that are currently housed.
“We’re seeking adoption placement or temporary foster homes for dogs and cats while rolling out a plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our animals, staff, volunteers and visitors,” said Director of Lifesaving Programs, Meaghan Colville.
The shelter is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19, while staying up to date with latest information from the CDC and Clermont County Public Health Department.
According to the shelter, there is currently n reason to believe that any animals can spread the virus. There have also been no reports of animals becoming sick with COVID-19.
With that said, people who are sick with the virus should restrict their contact with animals. The virus has the potential to live on the fur of a pet, just like it can on any object.
The team is currently working on a comprehensive contingency plan just in case they have to shut down. This plan includes minimizing the intake of animals and increasing reliance on in-home foster care placement. Doing this would minimize the need for on-site staffing while maintaining high-quality animal care.
They are encouraging staff to stay home if they are sick and lining up volunteer support to maintain animal care standards. The shelter is also stockpiling necessary animal care supplies in case of distribution shortages.
Here is what you need to keep in mind if you have a pet or pets at home:
●Have a plan in place for your own pets. If you become sick or require hospitalization, you will need to have someone take your animals.
● Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill.
● Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for quick movement of pets
● Keep all animal vaccines up-to-date in the event boarding becomes necessary
● Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions, including the prescription from your veterinarian if possible
● Equip your pets with proper identification: collar with ID tag and microchip
If you have any questions about your pets, you can contact the humane society at 513-732-8843.
To foster, submit an online form at www.tinyurl.com/clermont-emergency-foster.
To make a donation to the shelter, simply complete the online form found here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.