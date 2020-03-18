First responders treated to ‘Takeout Tuesday’ from Walt’s Hitching Post

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Walt’s Hitching Post served some Northern Kentucky first responders to a delicious meal Tuesday, and it was all thanks to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.
Sanders picked up the tab for police in Kenton County Tuesday in what he hopes will become a weekly tradition -- Takeout Tuesday.
Officers enjoyed a half slab of ribs, potatoes and some warm bread.
It’s Sanders’ way of giving back to first responders in the Commonwealth.
“If it’s not a cop, buy a dinner for your local hospital staff,” Sanders said. “Buy a dinner for your local fire department, EMS, folks that work at the jail. There are lots of people that don’t get the opportunity to work from home, and those are the folks you want to say thanks to and acknowledge their sacrifice.”
Sanders says Takeout Tuesday is also a great way to support local restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all bars and restaurants to cease operations for dine-in customers on Monday. Restaurants are still able to offer delivery and takeout options, but they’ve been hard-hit nonetheless.
Efforts like Takeout Tuesday can help.
“I wanted to help out local businesses and encourage people to get carry-out orders and support the restaurants that we all enjoy on a regular basis, and make sure they stay open through this coronavirus scare,” Sanders said.
The officers who took part in Takeout Tuesday gave it high marks.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Kenton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Butler said. “I brought a couple extra to take home to the family."
