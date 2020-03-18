Gun shops having trouble maintaining inventory as coronavirus spreads

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - As the coronavirus pandemic grows, gun sales are surging across the country. Even online stores are having trouble keeping up.
Robert Greene is the owner of Goodie’s Pawn shop in Hebron, Ky. He sells new and used firearms and tell us that he and his business partner started preparing for a surge in sales last week by placing larger orders.
“Anytime the president gets onto TV and declares a national emergency, automatically people will get into defensive mode, and people who do firearms want to go and buy as much as they possibly can,” Greene said.
Boris, a Tri-State resident and gun customer who wishes not to reveal his surname, agrees.
“In times like these, people can get a little crazy, and I’m one of those people that believes that firearms are necessary to protect in situations like this or any other virus that might come your way, so it just makes sense,” Boris said.
Greene adds with major companies recently announcing they would no longer sell guns and ammo, several manufacturers are producing less, which is having ripple effect on gun shop inventories.
“We as retail owners, we can’t even get any from the wholesalers, and the wholesalers are sold out," Greene said. “They can’t get it from the manufacturers. It’s just not being made fast enough.”
Greene says to pack your patience. He says he can order just about any firearm, but it may be on backorder.
Also, first-time gun owners have to pass a background check. He says a typical two-minute call now has a two-hour wait time.
With a huge demand for firearms and ammo and with limited supplies, Greene says to be aware of price gouging.
“We want to make sure our customers have what they want," he said. "We want to give it to them at a fair price all the time.”
Goodie’s Pawn sells a bit of everything, from electronics to several different gadgets. They tell us they even had someone come in trying to pawn toilet paper. He says right now they are paying top dollar for silver and gold.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.