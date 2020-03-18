Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Philip Rivers has found a new home in Indianapolis. The longtime Chargers star has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday. Rivers spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Chargers. The move comes less than seven months after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement and less than three months after Indy finished a 7-9 season with Jacoby Brissett behind center.