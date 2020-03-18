Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars opened free agency by addressing two huge needs on defense. They agreed to terms with linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Darqueze Dennard. The moves give the unit a proven starter and another potential one. Schobert spent the past four years in Cleveland and led the team in tackles twice. Dennard served mostly as a nickel cornerback during his six years in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the transactions said Schobert will sign a five-year contract worth $53.75 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Dennard agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million and includes $6 million guaranteed.