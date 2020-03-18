Here’s how you can help local restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine has banned dining out at all restaurants and bars, but you can still get carry out and delivery.
So how can you help local those restaurants and bars that are struggling because of the ban?
FOX19 NOW has a Facebook Group called Help Out Tri-State Restaurants.
If you own (or work at) a restaurant or bar that is offering carry out and/or delivery, we encourage you to join to get the word out. It’s totally free.
If you want to help these local businesses, please join the group.
You are also welcome to post information about your favorite restaurant or bar to help them out.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.