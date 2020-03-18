9 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Indiana

INDIANA (FOX19) - Nine new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The nine new cases involve residents from eight different counties:
- Clark (1)
- Fayette (1)
- Hamilton (1)
- Hendricks (1)
- Jennings (1)
- Lake (1)
- Madison (1)
- Marion (2)
With these new cases, there are now 39 total positive cases of COVID-19 across the Hoosier state.
An Indiana resident tested positive for the coronavirus last week at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, said TriHealth spokesman Rob Whitehouse in an email to FOX19 NOW.
“Regarding your question about the person who tested positive at McCullough-Hyde in Oxford. The person was tested last week and returned home to Indiana to self-quarantine after the test,” wrote Whitehouse.
It was not immediately clear if this case is a new one for Butler County, Ohio or one of the existing six in the county out of a total of 67 confirmed cases in the state.
Two Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the ISDH.
