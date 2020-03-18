‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Ohio t-shirt company pays homage to ODH, health care workers statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve all seen it, doctors and health care workers have become our super heroes as the COVID-19 virus takes a grip on our communities.
Founded in 2007, HOMAGE, the Ohio based t-shirt company, with several retail establishments in Northeast Ohio, is saluting the efforts of health care workers with a t-shirt that says, “Not all heroes wear capes.”
According to the company, the t-shirt pays homage to the Ohio Department of Health and D. Amy Acton.
“Dr. Amy Acton has emerged as a voice of reason and a beacon of light,” HOMAGE said.
HOMAGE has promised that the proceeds from the sale of this t-shirt will support Huckleberry House, whoe programs assist youth.
“With schools around the nation closing, many at-risk children face food insecurity and challenges related to safe housing. As a tribute to Dr. Acton and all those working day and night to keep us healthy, we’re partnering with one of Central Ohio’s charities to raise funds,” a statement on the company’s website said.
Amy Acton, MD, MPH, was appointed director of health for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) by Governor Mike DeWine in February 2019.
Acton’s presence beside Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been a steady, calming influence as she briefs Ohians on the progression of the coronavirus and offers steps to Ohio residents on how to prevent the spread of the disease.
