One killed in Adams County crash
The crash happened early Wednesday morning in Green Township. (Source: WVUE)
March 18, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 9:48 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on US Route 52 west of Long Lick Road in Green Township around 4:23 a.m.

According to OSP, 42-year-old Christopher Daulton, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on US Route 52.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Daulton drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder.

Daulton was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, OSP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

