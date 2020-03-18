One killed in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on US Route 52 west of Long Lick Road in Green Township around 4:23 a.m.
According to OSP, 42-year-old Christopher Daulton, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on US Route 52.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Daulton drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder.
Daulton was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, OSP said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
