Order postponing elective surgeries in Ohio hospitals goes into effect Wednesday

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - An order from the Ohio Department Health postponing elective surgeries and procedures in Ohio’s hospitals will go into effect at the end of business Wednesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the mandate Tuesday as a way to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) estimates the amount of PPE the state will need during the COVID-19 pandemic is equal to the amount of PPE available nationally, according to the governor’s office.
“By postponing elective hospital procedures that are safe to delay, we can protect patients and providers,” DeWine said. “This will also help us preserve critically short supplies of PPE and preserve inpatient beds and other equipment for critically ill patients.”
OHA has developed guidelines for healthcare providers for the management of non-essential surgeries and procedures in Ohio.
Surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:
- Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed
- Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system
- Risk of metastasis or progression of staging
- Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms
In order to preserve PPE, only individuals who are essential to conducting the surgery or procedure will be in the surgery or procedure suite or other patient care areas where PPE is required.
Each hospital and outpatient surgery or procedure provider is required to establish an internal plan to ensure the principles outlined above are followed, DeWine said.
Some first responders have been scrambling to find protective masks as coronavirus cases steadily rise each day in Ohio.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 16 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Six of those cases are in Butler County. The only other Ohio county with more cases of confirmed coronavirus right now is Cuyahoga, which has 31, the latest state figures show.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has been working the phones for days to locate enough masks for his deputies.
He said Tuesday he was finally able to secure them after reaching out to a variety of sources.
“Our deputies are being issued PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to wear in case an individual is quarantined and needs our help during this Coronavirus Pandemic,” Jones said in a tweet.
“Law Enforcement doesn’t run away from crisis, we run towards it. If you need our help we will be there!”
