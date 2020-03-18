OSU confirms two positive coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The president of The Ohio State University confirms the university has two positive cases of coronavirus.
President Michael V. Drake says two people tested positive for COVID-19 following separate out-of-state domestic business trips to the east coast and west coast.
The cases are unrelated, Drake said in a letter posted to OSU’s website.
One of the people returned to campus after becoming symptomatic and the other returned to campus for part of one business day.
Drake says they had no contact with students or patients and limited contact with others.
“Anyone who may have been exposed to either individual has already been contacted and is taking appropriate steps to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from their last close contact in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have not been contacted, you do not need to take any special precautions beyond the routine actions of monitoring your own health for symptoms of COVID-19 as well as practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene,” President Drake said.
Since learning about the cases Tuesday, OSU medical experts have been working with health officials to find out if anyone has had close contact with either of the two individuals.
Both of these two people are now in self-quarantine at home.
