OSU confirms two positive coronavirus cases

“Anyone who may have been exposed to either individual has already been contacted and is taking appropriate steps to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from their last close contact in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have not been contacted, you do not need to take any special precautions beyond the routine actions of monitoring your own health for symptoms of COVID-19 as well as practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene,” President Drake said.