Out-of-work musician plays online concert in closed Cincy bar — and the tips roll in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bar at the Banks helped a Tri-State musician earn more than $650 in tips while hosting a free online concert for him.
Brad Martin, a 20-year industry veteran, says there are more full-time Queen City musicians than people realize.
“Musicians, bartenders, things like that... we’re in a tough place right now,” Martin told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday.
Because of Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s executive order to close bars and restaurants as a response to the Coronavirus, Martin has been unable to work. He says he normally has around seven gigs a week and that it is his full-time job. Just on St. Patrick’s Day, he had two gigs booked.
Martin says on a busy day, playing multiple gigs, he might make $1,000.
“Right now, they’re all gone,” he said.
Daniel Scott, a friend of Martin’s and the owner of Fishbowl at the Banks, came up with the idea to do the concert over Facebook Live.
“It’s just kind of depressing and eerie and strange to be here at the Banks and in the bar and not much happening,” said Scott, whose own business is closed on a week that would normally be busy for St. Patrick’s Day.
“I said, ‘Let’s you and I go set up, and we’ll go live, and I’ll pay you some money,’” Scott said.
Martin explained it felt a little odd to play in an empty bar at first, because normally, you want to play in a packed bar. However, something good was brewing in the hour-long performance.
“People started tipping him, making donations,” Scott said.
After the concert, Martin had made $659 as people watching, no doubt many of them home-bound, tipped him via Venmo and Paypal.
“It is unbelievably humbling. Blows every expectation out of the water,” said Martin, who was only expecting to maybe make $100. “You start to lose faith in people often, but sometimes it comes around, and it’s pretty amazing.”
