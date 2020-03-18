Periods of steady rain today, risk of severe storms possible on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While the risk is low for severe storms, we might see a isolated stronger thunderstorm south of the 71/75 split on Wednesday. Otherwise look for rain and some thunder early afternoon and especially after 2pm through this evening with highs near 60 degrees.
Then warmer near 70 on Thursday and Friday with more rain and storm chances. Thursday afternoon while the rain will not be as widespread we do have better chances for a few stronger storms as we are under a marginal risk for a stronger storm with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Spring begins at 11:49 pm EDT Thursday making Friday the first full day of spring.
Look for more rain and thunder chances Friday ahead of a front, then much cooler for the weekend with sunshine. Frosty mornings and cool to chilly afternoons return for Saturday and Sunday.
