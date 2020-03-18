Petition urging Gov. DeWine to freeze rent, mortgage and bill payments during the pandemic has nearly 80,000 signatures

19 News reached out to Punch Bowl Social for comment and they sent us the following statement, “Every business across the nation is facing immense challenges that have real impacts on the very people they depend on,” said Rob LeBoeuf, Chief Administrative Officer of Punch Bowl Social. "In the restaurant and bar industry, we have been hit hardest. We didn’t do anything wrong, yet our businesses and workplaces have been shut down. We were prepared for a slowdown - no one was prepared for a shutdown. The city of Cleveland mandated the closure of our restaurant. By laying off our staff, they are able to immediately apply for unemployment, ensuring consistent income during inconsistent times. While we know we will rebound, we don’t know when that will be, and so cannot make promises about future employment.”