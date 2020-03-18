Rain thru Friday could bring flooding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are dry to start the day, but it won’t last for long.
In fact, showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday could bring flooding.
Temperatures are in the 30s under partly cloudy skies this morning.
Showers are likely, mainly after 2 p.m. The high will reach near 60 degrees.
The southwestern portion of our viewer area is under a marginal risk for severe weather later today, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
This includes the communities of Dry Ridge and Owenton in northern Kentucky and Vevay in Indiana.
The main threats will be high winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with the low only falling into the 50s.
That warming trend will continue with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and the mid-to-lower 60s by Friday.
Spring will officially begin at 11:49 pm EDT Thursday, making Friday the first full day of spring.
It will come in with wind gusts possible of 35 to 40 mph.
Frosty mornings and cool-to-chilly afternoons will return this weekend as we begin to dry out from all the rain.
Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.