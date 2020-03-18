Arizona-based Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Arizona-based Reds employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team is sending a precautionary notice to people who were inside the building of the Reds Spring Training Complex in Goodyear, Arizona.
The dates involved are Feb. 29 through March 14.
Reds staff who came in close contact with this employee are being tested and have self-quarantined.
“We will continue to follow the state and local guidelines for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19," the team said in a statement.
Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus.
Spring training games have also been suspended.
