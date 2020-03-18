South Dearborn schools move to e-learning starting March 30

AURORA, Ind. (FOX19) - South Dearborn Community School Corporation will close all of its schools starting Monday, March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, Superintendent Eric Lows in a letter sent to students and staff.
Superintendent Lows says they will implement a combination of waiver and e-learning days.
All students within the South Dearborn Community School Corporation will have access to free meals daily starting April 6, Low’s letter said.
The meals will available at the elementary distribution points throughout the district.
A map for pickup points and a daily schedule will be sent via email, the superintendent said in his letter.
Staff members will walk the meals to each vehicle and parents are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.