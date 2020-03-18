Tri-State police changing policing during outbreak: ‘We’re learning as we go’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In many respects, it’s business as usual for Cincinnati Police officers as they patrol communities and keep the city safe.
“If you’re doing something violent, you’re still going to be arrested,” Fraternal Order of Police Sgt. Dan Hils said.
That includes felonious robberies and burglaries. But as to minor, nonviolent crimes, Hils says CPD will be foregoing arrests.
“All other things will require follow-up at some point,” Hils explained.
CPD is asking people to report minor crimes and car accidents online, though they will still respond to accidents with serious injuries.
They’re also asking 911 callers to come outside and meet responding officers so they can practice good social distancing, per CDC guidelines.
“It’s a brand new normal,” Hils said, “so we’re learning as we go.”
Some new responsibilities have come during the outbreak as well, following Gov. DeWine’s order for restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers.
CPD had to close down Queen City Lounge Tuesday afternoon because the bar defied the governor’s order.
Cincinnati police have made the most significant changes to their policing, but across the Tri-State, departments are making modifications. That includes Covington police, though they’re still covering all accidents and arresting for all crimes.
“It’s business as usual, just slightly modified,” Covington Police Department Chief Robert Nader said. “We’re just asking the public with help with the online reporting.”
Nader says the biggest challenge is stocking the station with simple things like disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
“unfortunately,” he said, “that’s all been snapped up.”
Both CPD and Covington police say these policies are constantly changing and could be updated at any time.
