Ways to keep your kids busy with schools being temporarily cancelled

CINCINNATI (KWQC) - With multiple schools announcing temporary closures following the COVID-19 concerns, we wanted to make sure parents have resources they need to keep their kids busy.
This is a growing list; know one we’re missing? Let us know by emailing us at Desk@fox19now.com
Daily lunch doodle: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, your child can do a daily lunch doodle with children’s book author and illustrator, Mo Willems.
GoNoodle: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, here your kids can burn off energy with kids’ dance routines.
Prodigy: Visit website here. “The engaging, curriculum-aligned math platform loved by over 50 million students, teachers and admins. No cost, ever. Easily motivate 1st to 8th grade students to learn and practice math. Accessible at home or in class!”
Sesame Street: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, here your child can watch the Healthy Habits video series and then print the free activity book that goes with it.
Scholastic Learn at Home: Visit website here. “Day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.”
Story Time from Space: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, here your kids can listen to stories told by astronauts from space.
Storyline Online: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, this site lets you listen to story time from celebrities.
Tynker for Schools: Visit website here. “If your school or district is planning a closure for preventative health-related reasons, please complete this form to get full access to the entire Tynker curriculum and platform at no cost. This will give you and your students access to our self-paced, on-demand courses until May 2020, but we will happily extend this offer until your school reopens.”
Worksheets: Visit website here. Following an article put together by BuzzFeed, this site lets you make use of thousands of K-12 worksheets and printables.
Cincinnati Museum Center: Visit website here. CMC is expanding online resources for educators, parents, children and adults during its temporary closure to continue to fuel curiosity and ignite imaginations.
Cincinnati Zoo: Visit website here. The Cincinnati Zoo will be doing Home Safari Facebook Lives each weekday at 3 p.m. EST where they will highlight one of their animals and include an activity you can do from home.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.