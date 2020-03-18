78-year-old man killed in Ludlow house fire

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - A 78-year-old man is dead in a northern Kentucky house fire, Ludlow Fire Chief Michael Seward confirms.
Kenneth Slay of Newport died Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was transferred there from St. Elizabeth, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Slay was transported to St. Elizabeth when Ludlow fire crews found him trapped inside a house fire in the 500 block of Linden Street shortly before 12:30 a.m., fire officials confirm.
The cause is being investigated by the Kenton County Fire Investigation Task Force, according to a news release Wednesday from the Ludlow Fire Department.
The Ludlow Fire Department and Ludlow Police Department were assisted by crews from Park Hills, Covington, FT. Mitchell, FT. Wright and the Kenton County Fire Investigation Task Force.
