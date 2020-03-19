Cincy Shirt partners with UC Health, YMCA to support child care for emergency staff

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincy Shirts has created a new t-shirt design to honor the community’s medical professionals and first responders, with proceeds going o benefit the YMCA of Cincinnati Emegency Response Fund.
The shirt, created in partnership with UC Health, is titled ‘Strength in Unity,’ which comes from the city’s motto, ‘Juncta Juvant.'
You can purchase the shirt at cincyshirts.com.
The YMCA’s Emergency Response Fund provides free child care for hospital personnel and first responders during the spread of coronavirus, according to a joint UC Health-Cincy Shirts release.
The YMCA has reportedly transformed 11 of its locations into Critical Care Personnel Program sites.
“In this coronavirus pandemic, we must do everything we can to help those on the front line take care of our community without worrying that their own child is safe,” YMCA of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Jorge Perez said. “We are appreciative of every community partner stepping up to help us serve our front line workers during this time. There truly is ‘strength in unity’!”
UC Health will buy the shirts for all of its 11,000 employees and physicians.
“We are proud to support those who are on the front lines caring for others: especially our medical professionals like doctors and nurses, the police, fire/EMS and so many others,” UC Health President and CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD, said. “This is a time for our city and our community to come together to support and help each other.”
“’Strength in Unity’ is the perfect phrase in times like this, and the fact that it’s our city’s motto made it even more appropriate to use in this design,” Cincy Shirts Partner Josh Sneed said.
“This is what people have come to expect from us,” Sneed’s business partner, Darin Overholser, said. “Cincinnati always shows up to take care of its own.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.