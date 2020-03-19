CVG remains open, takes precautions amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) said on Thursday that they remain open and operational.
Airport officials said they are taking extra precautions to help protect travelers from coronavirus.
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, CVG said it is taking the following steps at all airports:
- Airport housekeeping regularly and thoroughly cleans all facilities
- Regular deep cleaning for facilities and assets
- Designated stations around terminals provide employees and passengers with hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes
- Reducing the number of restrooms and gate areas that remain open
- USO Lounges and CVG Carrer Center are closed
- Restaurants and bars at CVG have closed seating areas - concessions that remain open are offering takeaway and carry-out options
Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for flight status, changes, and other details.
There are now 88 confirmed cases in 19 Ohio counties. There are eight in Butler County, but none in Hamilton, Warren, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland or Clinton counties.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says testing is being limited to those already in the hospital, those who are sickest, and those most at risk.
