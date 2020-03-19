Family forced to postpone ‘proper’ funeral for beloved woman due to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State family is in the unenviable position of having to postpone a funeral because of the coronavirus.
Aysa Royles died suddenly on March 7 at the age of 30. Her family says they don’t know what caused her death.
As for how Royles lived her life, sister Arabya Smyth remembers her as “a sweet and caring person.”
Her family members also say she was determined, that she was a fighter. Indeed, Royles lived through being shot several ago and losing a leg at 22. She also bravely embarked on a change of careers that saw her launch her own jewelry business, ADMR jewelry, about which her family says she was extremely passionate.
Additionally, Royles was a wife and a mother to three boys.
“I’m just going to miss her pretty smile,” Tyra Carter, Royles’ mother, said. “It’s hard. It’s just hard.”
It’s undoubtedly harder now that the family can’t have the Celebration of Life they imagined. The family received a call from the church where they planned to host it Monday saying they couldn’t have it there because it would have too many people.
“We were upset,” sister India Hunter said, “because we have over 100 people alone, because both of our families are big on both my side and her dad’s side. We were like, ‘How are we going to do that?’ We were like, ‘Okay, that church is saying that, let’s try another church.’”
They did. The next church wouldn’t host them either, they say.
The decisions follow from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s instructions about limits on the size of gatherings. He tweeted Tuesday about funerals specifically, suggesting they be small, private memorials for now until larger services can be held once the pandemic abates.
“We don’t want to keep her just sitting there for 2-3 weeks and not put her to rest,” Hunter said. “So now we have to put her to rest without giving her the proper funeral she’s supposed to have and what she deserves to have.”
For now, the family says they are having a small visitation Friday and a small burial Saturday.
They also say a larger funeral will be held — and that the funeral home, Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home on Winton Road, has offered to pay for it.
