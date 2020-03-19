Fatal crash closes Spring Grove Avenue

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal crash on Spring Grove Avenue.
The road is shut down from Mitchell Avenue to Winton Road until further notice, they said.
Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a garbage truck with one person trapped in one of the vehicles shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.
