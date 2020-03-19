FIRST ALERT: Damaging wind, heavy rain, possible tornado risk early Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the arrival of SPRING on Thursday, get ready for some classic SEVERE SPRING STORMS by early Friday morning. While rain and thunder will develop Thursday afternoon, it’s the second round of storms overnight that could pack the risk for damaging wind, hail, and even possible overnight tornadoes. The time frame for the second round will be midnight through 8am Friday. Stay weather aware especially between 3am and 7am.