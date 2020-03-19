FIRST ALERT: Damaging wind, heavy rain, possible tornado risk early Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the arrival of SPRING on Thursday, get ready for some classic SEVERE SPRING STORMS by early Friday morning. While rain and thunder will develop Thursday afternoon, it’s the second round of storms overnight that could pack the risk for damaging wind, hail, and even possible overnight tornadoes. The time frame for the second round will be midnight through 8am Friday. Stay weather aware especially between 3am and 7am.
Until that point look for a warm day on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60′s by late day, even as rain and some thunder will keep afternoon roads wet. Once the storm risk ends on Friday morning, look for a scattered shower on Friday with a high of 70.
Much cooler but dry for the weekend with highs in the mid 40′s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.