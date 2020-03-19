FIRST ALERT: Increased risk for damaging wind and tornadoes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and thunder will develop this afternoon into the early evening, this is our first round of storms, as round two tonight will be a higher risk for SEVERE STORMS. The ENHANCED RISK has moved closer towards Cincinnati, with most of us now under a SLIGHT RISK.
Round #1: Steady rain, high water concerns, thunder, and isolated severe storm chance. This will be up until about 6pm / 7pm on your Thursday. Then we will be quiet late night with scattered rain, before round number two after 1am Friday.
Round #2: Damaging wind, hail, and the potential for tornadoes near dawn through 8am on Friday. Overnight severe weather is especially dangerous has it happens in darkness of night, so make sure you have a plan in place in the event warnings are issued and you have to move to your safe zone.
Once the storm risk ends on Friday morning, look for a scattered shower on Friday with a high of 70, before temperatures cool off Friday evening.
Much cooler but dry for the weekend with highs in the mid 40′s.
