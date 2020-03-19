First case of coronavirus confirmed in Hamilton County, health officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first case of coronavirus in Hamilton County has been confirmed, according to a press release from Hamilton County Public Health.
Hamilton County Public Health Interim Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said the individual is a New York resident and won’t be included in Ohio numbers.
According to Kesterman, the individual is in her 20′s and was treated at UC West Chester.
The family she was staying with is self-quarantined.
“This does not present an increased risk to people in Hamilton county," Kesterman said.
The individual is also complying with staying home for 14 days. Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Steve Feagins said she is doing much better now.
“This was a case that was most likely not transmitted locally," he said.
Currently, there are two others under investigation, according to Feagins.
Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus said to keep up with CDC guidelines and practice good hygiene and work from home if you can.
“We will get through this together and we’ll take every step we can to limit virus,” she said.
On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine said there were 88 confirmed cases in 19 Ohio counties.
DeWine gave the order for more businesses, including 181 BMV locations, to close at the end of the business day on Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor says he’s taking further action to help control how fast the virus spreads.
Barbershops, beauty salons, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and 181 BMV locations have all been ordered to close by the end of business on Wednesday, March 18.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says testing is being limited to those already in the hospital, those who are sickest, and those most at risk.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.