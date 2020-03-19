Flash Flood Watch: Rain could bring flooding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The entire Tri-State is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.
Multiple rounds of rainfall Thursday and Friday could bring flooding.
More than an inch of rain already fell across the region Wednesday.
We also are is under a slight risk of severe storms late Thursday and early Friday.
The main threat will be damaging wind gusts.
Hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
A few loud, window-rattling thunderstorms already moved through the FOX19 Now viewing area late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Showers are tapering off through the morning commute.
More rain is expected this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm into the upper 60s.
Spring will begin at 11:49 p.m. EDT Thursday, making Friday the first full day of spring.
It will start on the warm side with temperatures at sunrise in the mid-60s.
The high is expected to top out at 70 degrees.
This weekend will see a return of chilly weather.
Mornings will be frosty with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
High temperatures will only reach the 40s Saturday and Sunday.
