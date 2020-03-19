7 Greater Cincinnati hospital networks now testing for coronavirus

“We’re testing as many people as we can, but we need more tests. We had planned to open a drive-thru test site at Mt. Auburn today, but needed to delay for now until we get more supplies. That site is up and ready to go otherwise. I’m very impressed with how much work everyone has done so that it will run smoothly once open. As soon as we get more tests we’ll open it to the public. Currently, Mason is going well. I haven’t heard plans to stop it, but that’s also because we’ve made sure there’s a solid process in place for it. Individuals need to call their healthcare provider and get an order before showing up. I know they’ve been testing a lot, but not overwhelmed. Right now we’re just hoping for more tests to come to the region soon.”