Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Browns turned to defense in NFL free agency. After agreeing to deals with three offensive players to support quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier this week, new general manager Andrew Berry secured contracts with linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Karl Joseph. A person familiar with the deals told the AP that Goodson will likely take over in the middle for departed linebacker Joe Schobert. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can't finalize contracts until physicals are completed. Goodson was with Green Bay last season. Joseph was with Oakland the past four seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals released right guard John Miller as part of their latest move to overhaul an offensive line that's been a critical weakness the past two years. The move came five days after the Bengals released left tackle Cordy Glenn, who missed 10 games last season with a concussion and a team suspension. Miller signed as a free agent last year and started 13 games at right guard. The Bengals also released B.W. Webb as part of a cornerback shuffle. They're expected to sign former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes.
UNDATED (AP) — The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus will deprive college basketball fans of what could have been some marquee matchups. Another duel between Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard could have been epic. Arizona State's Danny Hurley facing Duke and Coach K could have been a fun chess match to watch. A senior point guard duel between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Oregon's Payton Pritchard will never happen.
NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the new coronavirus. MLB proposed crediting full major league service for 130 games or more and proportional service for a shorter season. The union wants a full season of service even if no games are played. Service determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.
CINCINNATI (AP) — An employee who works year-round at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona has tested positive for the new coronavirus. No players have reported an illness. The employee lives in Arizona and has been self-quarantined, along with other members of the Reds staff who were in close contact. Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic. While players in the NBA and the NHL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, no Major League Baseball player is known to have been infected.