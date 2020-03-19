Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — An employee who works year-round at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona has tested positive for the new coronavirus. No players have reported an illness. The employee lives in Arizona and has been self-quarantined, along with other members of the Reds staff who were in close contact. Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic. While players in the NBA and the NHL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, no Major League Baseball player is known to have been infected.