WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives update as positive coronavirus cases rises to 56

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give an update at 1 p.m. with the latest information surrounding the coronavirus in the Hoosier state.
On Thursday, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the number of Hoosiers who have been diagnosed with the virus to 56.
Two people in Indiana have died from coronavirus.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Howard (3)
- Lake (1)
- Marion (8)
- Owen (1)
- St. Joseph (2)
- Tippecanoe (1)
- Wayne (1)
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence.
On Wednesday, an Indiana resident was diagnosed with coronavirus at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Miami University confirmed the person is not a student or employee.
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced steps to reduce the spread of the virus in the state including no in-person events of more than 50 people and closing public schools.
