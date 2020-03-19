Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders isn't leaving the presidential race, but he finds himself on the outside looking in. He faced the grim calculation Wednesday that he has virtually no chance of clinching the Democratic nomination. He would need to win a whopping 63% of the remaining delegates to do so. That left him with a series of wrenching decisions. Sanders could stay in the race and keep pressing for the issues he's most passionate about. He could yield to growing pressure to step aside. Or he could stall for more time as much of the nation's attention is on the coronavirus. Sanders made clear he won't be rushed in deciding.