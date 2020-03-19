Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TODDLER STRUCK
Toddler falls out of pickup and is struck by car; 2 charged
COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been charged in Ohio after a toddler fell from a pickup truck, was struck by another vehicle and was critically injured. Authorities say a 15-month-old child fell from the rear passenger side of the pickup and landed in the road in Coshocton on Monday morning. The truck was followed by another car that could not avoid the child. The pickup driver was charged Tuesday with aggravated vehicular assault. The mother was a passenger and was charged with endangering children. They have requested public defenders. The toddler is in a hospital in critical condition.
FIRE-THREE DEAD
Coroner: Man set himself on fire, likely caused deadly blaze
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner's office says it appears likely that a deadly blaze that killed three people was started by a man who set himself on fire. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus police are investigating the fire as a double homicide and a suicide. Forty-two-year-old Gary Morris, his 33-year-old wife, Nerissa Distin, and their 2-year-old daughter, Serena Morris were found dead in their home Jan. 1. An autopsy from the Franklin County Coroner's Office shows Morris died of thermal injuries and was alive when the fire started. His wife was stabbed to death. Police have said the fire caused Serena's death.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-FUNDS
Coronavirus layoffs spark surge in state jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. In some states, the demand for help may outstrip the ability to pay claims. The U.S. Labor Department says 21 states began the year with unemployment insurance fund balances below the levels recommended to stay solvent in a recession. States are expected to get some help from the federal government.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Schedule set for voting lawsuit; patients include 2-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set a speedy schedule to hear an elections lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party. The complaint is challenging the decision by Secretary of State Frank LaRose to move the primary to June 2. Amazon announced it would hire 4,600 in Ohio. Honda, which has 15,000 Ohio employees and is the state's largest manufacturer, said it will suspend all North American production. The state says it has received 77,817 unemployment insurance benefit applications online in the past three days. Ohio has more than 65 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including a 2-year-old boy.
FLEEING MOTHER-MURDER CHARGE
Police: Ohio mother charged with killing 11-year-old son
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body at a Mississippi hotel has been arrested in New Orleans. Laurel, Mississippi, Police Chief Tommy Cox tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Cox says Oates is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates. The boy's body was found Tuesday in a hotel bathroom in the south Mississippi town. Cox hasn't said how he died. The chief says two younger children who were with Latina Oates have been found safe.
WEATHERMAN-CHILD PORN
Ex-TV weatherman seeks to avoid prison for child porn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for a former Ohio television weatherman who has pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges has filed a motion arguing he shouldn't go to prison. The Columbus Dispatch reports 60-year-old Mike Davis faces sentencing March 25 after pleading guilty in late January to three counts of pandering sexually oriented material and one count of possession of sexually oriented material involving a minor. Davis was a longtime meteorologist for WBNS-TV in Columbus. He was fired in September. Defense attorney Terry Sherman wrote Davis shouldn't be sent to prison because he never created pornographic images or harmed children.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUPPLIES
US struggles to fill requests for protective gear
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in three states — Washington, Oregon and Rhode Island — promised deliveries are falling far short of requests. Dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks have ferried supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. It was created in 1999 to respond to terrorist events like bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the U.S. But it has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLS
Philadelphia schools, citing inequity, won't teach online
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia School District won't offer remote instruction during the coronavirus shutdown, given equity concerns in a city where many students don’t have computers or high-speed internet at home. The decision Wednesday comes as other school systems nationwide rethink how or if they should offer online classwork during the coronavirus shutdown. The vast majority of Philadelphia’s 200,000 students come from low-income families. Superintendent William Hite Jr. says the district will encourage at-home learning, but can't offer services to some children unless they're available to all. The situation remains fluid as the district has so far closed schools only through March 27.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Sanders faces tough decisions as path to nomination narrows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders isn't leaving the presidential race, but he finds himself on the outside looking in. He faced the grim calculation Wednesday that he has virtually no chance of clinching the Democratic nomination. He would need to win a whopping 63% of the remaining delegates to do so. That left him with a series of wrenching decisions. Sanders could stay in the race and keep pressing for the issues he's most passionate about. He could yield to growing pressure to step aside. Or he could stall for more time as much of the nation's attention is on the coronavirus. Sanders made clear he won't be rushed in deciding.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-VOTE BY MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.