Millions in federal disaster loans approved for Tri-State small businesses, nonprofits

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Low-interest federal disaster loans are now being offered to Ohio small businesses suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine made the request of the SBA and announced Thursday the state’s request had been approved for businesses statewide.
The loans were also approved for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Kenton, Mason and Pendleton Counties in Kentucky and Dearborn, Franklin and Union Counties in Indiana.
“Timing is everything as we navigate this crisis,” DeWine said Thursday night. “We have to move quickly to not only ensure that Ohioans are safe, but also that they have the necessary support in place to weather this difficult situation. I appreciate the quick response by federal officials to provide the state’s small businesses and nonprofits with access to this resource.”
Ohio small businesses and nonprofits can apply for the low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The loans can be used to pay bills that can’t be paid due to the impact of the pandemic, including fixed debts, payroll and accounts payable.
The interest rate for small businesses without credit available elsewhere is 3.75 percent and for nonprofits is 2.75 percent, each with up to 30-year terms.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist Ohio small businesses with federal disaster loans,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Loan applications can be completed online, or applicants can obtain a paper application by calling 1-800-659-2955.
For more information about the loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster.
