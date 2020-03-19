MLS extends season suspension for 8 more weeks due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Postponement of Major League Soccer matches has been extended for another eight weeks, the league announced on Thursday.
On March 12, the league announced a 30-day suspension of matchplay.
Since that announcement, the CDC has asked organizations to postpone events with more than 50 people.
“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” the league said in a statement issued Thursday.
MLS added that they will continue to coordinate with federal and public health authorities to prioritize the safety of fans, players, and employees.
