More than a restaurant: Frisch’s Big Boy now selling milk, toilet paper and more

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.
“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” Frisch’s Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn said.
These items will be available to buy online, through the drive-thru, carryout, and delivery:
- Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk
- Bread (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)
- 12-count dinner rolls
- Softshell tortillas
- Five-pound bags of sugar
- Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)
- Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)
- 20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup
- 20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard
- Four-pound containers of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad
- Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products
- 20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products
- Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order
Big Boy says items will vary by location and these offers will only be available for a limited time.
