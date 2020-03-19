More than a restaurant: Frisch’s Big Boy now selling milk, toilet paper and more

By Jared Goffinet | March 19, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 6:40 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” Frisch’s Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn said.

These items will be available to buy online, through the drive-thru, carryout, and delivery:

  • Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk
  • Bread (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)
  • 12-count dinner rolls
  • Softshell tortillas
  • Five-pound bags of sugar
  • Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)
  • Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)
  • 20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup
  • 20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard
  • Four-pound containers of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad
  • Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products
  • 20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products
  • Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Big Boy says items will vary by location and these offers will only be available for a limited time.

