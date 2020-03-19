No indictment for Fairfield officers following deadly officer-involved shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County grand jury returned no indictments in the case of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Fairfield, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.
Three officers responded to the Timber Hollow Apartments shortly before noon on March 6 following a report of a stolen vehicle and gun.
There was a confrontation between the officers and Tyler Jones, 24, after he refused the officers’ command to show his hands, police say.
After yelling “go ahead and shoot, bro,” Jones walked away, turned around and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the officers, Prosecutor Gmoser said in a press release.
Gmoser says Jones dropped the pistol and was reaching for it when he was Tased, but that didn’t have any effect and he dove to the ground
Jones landed on his back and aimed the gun “directly at the head of an officer close by who was in pursuit,” the prosecutor said.
It is at that time, according to Gmoser, that an officer fired his gun and killed Jones.
“The foregoing conduct of Tyler Jones and the officers was recorded on the body cameras of the police officers leaving absolutely no doubt concerning the true historical record of the events leading to the shooting and death of Tyler Jones,” Gmoser said in the release.
Fairfield police say video from the officers’ body-worn cameras will be made available in the near future.
Police say the officers are still on administrative leave and will return to work when they are ready to do so.
