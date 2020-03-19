Ohio AG warns of scams related to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the fear and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic could give rise to an outbreak of scams.
“COVID-19 is not the only thing we have to protect ourselves against,” Yost said in a news release. “Thieves and crooks prey on fear and uncertainty. Ohioans need to inoculate themselves against an outbreak of scams with knowledge and good practices.”
Yost encourages Ohioans to follow these tips to avoid coronavirus-related scams:
- Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other expert sources with special advice or information about the coronavirus. Legitimate information is available for free on the CDC’s website.
- Ignore online advertisements promoting cures for the coronavirus.
- Research nonprofit organizations and crowdfunding campaigns before donating. A database of registered charities is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.
- Be cautious of anyone going door to door offering coronavirus testing or temperature readings and requesting personal information. Call law enforcement immediately if you see a suspicious person. Never let strangers into your home.
- Beware of emails and other attempts to “phish” for your personal, financial and medical information. When in doubt, do not share. If the source claims to be your bank or a government agency, confirm they are legitimate by calling the organization at a phone number you have verified.
- Amid discussions of providing working families with government checks, know that nothing has been formalized yet. For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website and stay tuned for updates from reliable news sources.
- When online, avoid clicking on unknown links or pop-ups and never download any suspicious email attachment. Doing so could infect your devices with malicious software designed to steal your personal information or lock your computer until you pay a ransom.
A second case of coronavirus in Hamilton County has been confirmed, according to the Hamilton County Health Department.
On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine said there were 88 confirmed cases in 19 Ohio counties.
