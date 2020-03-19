Woman killed, trooper hospitalized after crash on I-275

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was killed and a state trooper was hospitalized following a crash in Clermont County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the trooper’s cruiser was at a crossover on I-275 between Milford Parkway and Eastgate when it was struck.
Troopers say 2001 Chrysler 300 driven by Christina L. Fletcher, 49, of Batavia was traveling southbound on I-275 when her car went off the left side of the interstate and hit the cruiser on the passenger side.
Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene and the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to OSHP.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.