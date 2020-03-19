Pandemic forces Tri-State bride to cancel wedding

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - It seems no one is unscathed from the ripple effects of the novel coronavirus — a Bridgetown bride included.
Amber Highlander was planning to get married in 15 days. Now she’s decided to call off her wedding amid the national emergency.
“So this is my future husband’s custom suit that we did picked up from Men’s Warehouse a couple of weeks ago,” Highlander holding up the blue suit.
Unfortunately that suit could be out of style by the time Highlander’s fiancée, Jeffrey Mundy, gets to wear it down the aisle.
She says she’s been planning the wedding ever since Mundy proposed to her on Christmas Eve 2018.
“It was the greatest day ever,” Highlander said.
The couple were set to tie the knot April 3 at the Miami Township Community Center. Like all brides, Highlander never dreamed the coronavirus pandemic would force her to send ‘delete the dates.’
She says she started seeing a few warning signs in January while they were looking to book their honeymoon.
“We were getting updates regularly on social media and knowing that these things were happening out there, but we didn’t think it was going to get here this fast this quick, absolutely not,” said Highlander.
With a guest list of 200 people and 169 RSVP’s, Highlander says it was a gut-wrenching decision, but she knew she had no other choice than to call off the wedding.
“We can plan and have expectations. It does sometimes set up for heartbreak. That’s what we’re going through right now," she said. "A little bit of heartbreak and devastation, and it’s going to be hard rearranging everything. We know that day, when it comes, it will be so much more enjoyable and so much better when we can run up and hug grandpa that just turned 78 and not worrying about infecting him.”
Highlander is encouraging other brides to put other people’s safety first.
“I would definitely suggest to anyone planning a wedding right now, cancel, postpone," she implored. "We as a nation have to fight COVID-19. We just know this is only going to get worse before it gets better.”
Highlander says she isn’t comfortable picking a new date yet because there’s uncertainty about when the pandemic will end.
The good news is that she says all of the vendors have been understanding and easy to work with.
