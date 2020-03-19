Woman hit crossing MLK, in serious condition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 26-year-old woman was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon while crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to CPD.
Police responded to the accident around 3:49 p.m.
The woman, Alma Melibekova, suffered serious injuries, police say, and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she remains in serious condition as of Thursday.
According to police, Melibekova was crossing in the 200 block of MLK Drive in a marked crosswalk with the “walk” light when she was hit by a 2006 Mazda 5 being driven by 20-year-old Deon Andrews.
Andrews was not injured, police say.
They do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Any witnesses are urged to contact them at 513.352.2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.