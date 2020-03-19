Pilot killed in Warren County plane crash

HARLAN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A male pilot is dead in a plane crash in the northern Cincinnati suburbs, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
The small plane went down in a rural area off the 8800 block of Morrow-Rossburg Road in Harlan Township about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, coroner’s officials and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The pilot was the only person found with the aircraft, according to Doyle Burke, chief investigator with the coroner’s office.
The crash occurred so far off the road, first responders could not locate it when they initially arrived. They finally had to use all-terrain vehicles to reach the site, according to the highway patrol.
