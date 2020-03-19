Retirement home asking the community to send well wishes to quarantined seniors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State retirement home is asking for the community’s help to send cards and notes to the seniors quarantined in their facility.
Maple Knoll Communities, Inc., a non-profit senior care provider, is asking for well wishes to be sent to those living in their community.
The team at Maple Knoll Village and The Knolls of Oxford will be collecting and distributing all correspondence.
They can be sent to The Maple Knoll Village Marketing Department at 11100 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246.
