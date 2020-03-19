Rumpke keeps picking up trash, asks for help keeping their workers safe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rumpke is continuing to pick up trash amid the coronavirus epidemic and wants the public it serves to help prevent the spread of disease and keep their workers safe.
“Rumpke provides an essential service. Removing waste is essential to the health and wellness of our society, and now, more than ever, our team is needed to help combat the spread of illness,” Rumpke spokeswoman Molly Yeager said.
“We are taking additional steps to ensure the safety of our team members as well as our customers. There are steps are customers can also take to prevent the spread of disease.”
Rumpke is requesting customers:
- Bag all of trash. This reduces employee exposure to items like used tissues and other personal hygiene products.
- Place trash at the curb the night before scheduled service.
- Continue to place recycling in recycling containers loose – not in plastic bags. Ensure you only place the correct items in your recycling container. Remember items like trash bags and grocery bags, tissues, napkins and paper cups aren’t accepted.
- Properly dispose of medical sharps. Medical sharps used to administer medication to individuals or pets should be placed in a rigid plastic container, clearly marked “Sharps”, sealed shut and placed in trash.
Rumpke is taking several steps as well. Here’s what they are doing:
- Closely monitoring the rapidly changing public health environment and following sanitary protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as OSHA.
- Employees have been instructed to follow CDC recommendations regarding proper hand washing and sanitization.
- Their safety team is reinforcing that field employees including drivers, landfill and recycling team members continue to wear required personal protective equipment, including gloves and protective eyewear.
- Elevated our cleaning procedures, reinforcing cleaning of frequently touched surfaces inside their facilities
- Encouraging office personnel to limit travel and conduct meetings virtually, when possible.
- Suspended public tours of Rumpke sites as well as participation in public events through the end of April.
