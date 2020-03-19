WATCH LIVE: Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

WATCH LIVE: Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
March 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 4:40 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear will provide his daily 5 p.m. update on the state of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky.

Mobile users watch here

On Wednesday BeShear announced Northern Kentucky’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, a 66-year-old Kenton County woman currently quarantined at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

Kentucky’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 36 as of Wednesday.

The number includes two recovered patients and one patient who died, as well as a patient with a Kentucky mailing address who currently resides out of state. (Hence the number of confirmed active in-state cases stands at 32.)

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.